Raymond Joseph Johngrass, Hillsville, PA

HILLSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond Joseph Johngrass, born December 13, 1951, of Hillsville, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 7 at home.

He was the son of the late Rose Genova and James Johngrass, Sr. of Hillsville, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Mohawk High School and a retiree from LTV Steel and Laborer’s Local Union 935, out of Warren, Ohio. He was also a paver for many local paving companies in the Pennsylvania and Ohio areas.

Raymond leaves behind his wife of 26 years, Sandra Johngrass; daughters, Victoria (fiancé, Wesley Starnes) of Monroe, Michigan, Nicole Johngrass at home and Rachel (Aaron) Franek of Hubbard, Ohio; brothers, Victor of Hillsville, Pennsylvania and James (Diana) Johngrass of Boardman, Ohio; sister, Santa (Bill) O’Dea of Columbiana, Ohio; mother-in-law, Ginny (Don) Labor of Poland, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins as well as one living aunt, Mary Hurd of Youngstown, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Raymond and David Johngrass as well as one brother, Robert (Bobby) Johngrass.

Raymond was a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed scrapping metal, where he would find all kinds of treasures. He also enjoyed the Boardman YMCA and volunteering at New Life Church in Poland, Ohio.

No Services will be held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be a private family viewing on Wednesday, December 9.

Raymond will be buried next to his sons at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Lowellville, Ohio on Thursday morning, December 10 at 10:00 a.m.

Arrangements handled by Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.

