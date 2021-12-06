Ralph W. Pack, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Pack, 90, died on Friday, December 3, 2021.

Ralph was born on September 14, 1931, in Isabella, Tennessee, son of the late John and Miza (Ledford) Pack.

Ralph worked for Youngstown Sheet & Tube Company and Lordstown.

He served in the U.S. Army.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Judith (Roberts) Pack whom he married on July 12, 1955; two daughters, Susan Ohlin and Barbara Pack; his brother, Kenneth Pack and a grandson, Douglas J. Ohlin, Jr.

There are no calling hours or services planned.

Arrangements are by the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

