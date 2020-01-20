Phillip J. Bartolone, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Phillip J. Bartolone former Bessemer resident passed away on January 19, 2020 at the Rhodes estates in New Castle, he was 89.

Phillip was born in Bessemer, Pennsylvania on January 12, 1931 a son of the late Onofrio and Laura Congolese Bartolone.

He was a graduate of Bessemer High.

He served his country during the Korean conflict in the artillery division of the US Army.

Philip worked as an electrician for the Bessemer Cement Company up to his retirement in 1983.

He was a member of the Bessemer Croatian Club.

But Phil’s love and devotion to his family was unlimited. He was the go to handyman of the family and he always would drop in to make sure all was well. He was an adoring grandfather and great grandfather.

He is survived by his children; Phillip M. (Tammy) Bartolone of Shenango Twp., Carrie (Terry) Goff also of Shenango Twp., Frank J. Bartolone of North Beaver Twp and Anthony J (Susan) Bartolone of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania. He also leaves behind his sister Mary Maize of New Castle. Phillips grandchildren are Jami (Michael) Kessler, Rachelle DeFrank, Brittany Bartolone, Nicole (John Lennox, Anthony Bartolone, Neal (Ashley) Goff, Jessica Goff and husband Giorgio Le Pieri, six great-grandchildren.

Phillip was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Dominic and Leonard Bartolone.

Family will gather with friends at the Terry A Cunningham Funeral Home at 203 Oak Street in Bessemer on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. to celebrate the life of their father, grandfather Uncle and friend.

