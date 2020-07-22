Paul C. DeSantis, Hillsville, PA

HILLSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Paul C. DeSantis of Hillsville, Pennsylvania died the morning of Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the UPMC Passavant Hospital. He was 65.

Paul was born in Spangler, Pennsylvania on August 14, 1954 the eldest of four sons to the late Anthony and Evelyn Bush DeSantis.

Paul graduated from Forbes High School, class of 1972 in the North Star district of Kantner, Pennsylvania and had worked as a service writer for several area Chrysler/Dodge dealerships. Anyone who knew Paul knew of his love for all vehicles sporting the pentagram emblem. “Mopar or No Car” was the endearing motto to which Paul forged his hobbies and passions. A gifted animator and creative mind led Paul to express his love for Dodge products in sketches and die-cast cars.

His collection of #43 Richard Petty memorabilia has undoubtedly made Paul DeSantis the # 1 Petty Racing Fan. Paul has been to the Petty Museum several times and has met Richard on several occasions. Paul’s creativity has let him create and develop several Richard Petty themed items.

Paul leaves behind his brothers and their families, Rev. Stephen and Donna DeSantis of Clearfield, Pennsylvania, Chuck and Jennifer DeSantis of Edinburg, Pennsylvania and David and Tiffani DeSantis of Pulaski, Pennsylvania and numerous nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his mom and dad.

The family has scheduled a celebration of life gathering to be held on Saturday, July 25 at 11:00 a.m. at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street, Bessemer, Pennsylvania. Informal is the attire and “masks are still required in the facility”. Some of Paul’s favorite items will be displayed and sharing of “Paul” stories is requested.

Family thanks all that are keeping them in their thoughts and prayers.

