Olive A. (Doll) Sheehan, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Olive A. (Doll) Sheehan of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, departed this life on Wednesday, 15 September 2021 at her home. The daughter of Raymond and Matilda (Krise) McConnell, she was born 8 July 1932 in Chest Springs, Pennsylvania.

On 11 April 1951 she married Timothy W. Sheehan.

A dedicated book-lover, Doll was particularly proud of her tenure as librarian at the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library in Bessemer.

Her family and friends enjoyed the benefits of her enthusiasm for cooking, and she spent hours flower gardening, sewing and at a variety of crafts. For more than forty years, she explored graveyards, court houses and archives with her daughters, assembling an impressive family genealogy record. She had a love of antiques, herbology, restaurant dining and travel and she set great store by her Irish heritage.

Surviving family members include her children: Timi (Charlie) Kost, Lee (Lou Anne) Sheehan, Russ (Sally) Sheehan, Matt Sheehan and son-in-law Carl Phillips; sisters: Helen V. Sherry, La Verne Ott and M. Rae Bearer; grandchildren: Andy Kost, Elizabeth Kost, Shawn Sheehan, Carrie Dudzenski, Sara Baugh, Dan Sheehan, Matthew Sheehan, John Sheehan, Kate Doughty and Annie DeRose; great-grandchildren Anderson Kost, and Tanner and Addison Dudzenski.

Mrs. Sheehan was preceded in death by her parents, her much-beloved husband Tim (in 1983); her daughter Suzanne Phillips (in 2018); her grandson Timothy P. Sheehan (in 1998); her brothers Bernard, Anthony, Patrick, Denver, Daniel and Jack McConnell; and her sisters Rosemary Boland and Ruth Ryan.

A celebration of life will be hosted by the family at a later date, and private interment will take place at Saint Augustine Cemetery, Saint Augustine, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements being handled by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the F.D. Campbell Memorial Library or the Cambria County Historical Society in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania.