Nellie Elizabeth Mioni, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nellie Elizabeth Mioni of Bessemer, Pennsylvania went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Grove in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.

Born on October 2, 1925, Nellie Lived a long and full 95 years.

Nellie was the daughter of Nicholas Guy Stroia and Lula Narciss (Allred) Stroia of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her husband and sweetzie, Dominick George Mioni, Sr., whom she married on April 23, 1949 and who died on March 10, 1995.

Nellie is survived by all five of her children, Ronald (Cooky) Mioni of Boyertown, Pennsylvania, Susan (Jeff) Brown of Gordonsville, Tennessee, Cheryl (Bert) Cene of Struthers, Ohio, Dominick (Kathy) Mioni, Jr. of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania and David (Wendy) Mioni of Bowling Green, Kentucky and two sisters, Lucille Tanner and Nancy Orelli, of New Castle, Pennsylvania. Nellie has many surviving grandchildren (nine), great-grandchildren (14) and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Nicholas Stroia, William Stroia, John Stroia and Samuel Stroia and one grandson, John Dominick (JD) Grier.

As a young woman, Nellie worked at the Shenango Pottery before dedicating her life to her husband, children, family and church. Nellie was active in her church community and passionate about serving the Lord; she attended New Life Church in Poland, Ohio.

A private memorial service will be held at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer with the hope of a public memorial service at a later date. The family wishes to thank everyone who took care of Nellie at the Grove and Three Rivers Hospice.

