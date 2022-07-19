BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michele “Mitzi” Bryan of Bessemer passed away at St. Elizabeth Hospital on Friday, July 15, 2022 with her family by her side.

She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on March 16, 1946 to the late Maurice and Martha (Yeager) Fountaine.

Mitzi was married to her loving husband, Michael Andrew Bryan, for 28 years until he passed away in February 1998.

After graduating from Boardman High School in 1964, Mitzi worked for JCPenney in Boardman, Ohio as a supervisor for over 30 years. After retirement, she worked part-time for Canan Insurance of New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Mitzi was an excellent cook who loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved a good story, especially true crime. Mitzi adopted many wonderful dogs throughout the years, Emily, Mandy, Murphy, Mrs. Beasley and Maisy. Her generosity and wonderful sense of humor will be missed by all.

Mitzi leaves behind a daughter and son-in-law, Megan and John Colella of New Galilee, Pennsylvania and a son, Michael Bryan and his partner, Jonathan Allen, of Ypsilanti, Michigan; two grandchildren, Gianna and John Colella, along with two honorary grandchildren, Paige and Kyle Murray and a sister, Mary Beth Wagner of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania.

Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, followed by a service at 6:00 p.m., Rev. James Downs officiating.

In keeping with Michele’s generous spirit, the family requests no flowers. Instead, please make a donation to your local animal shelter.

