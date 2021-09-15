Michael Stephen McConnell, Bessemer, PA

BESSMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Stephen McConnell, 40, originally from Bessemer, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly in a tragic accident at his residence in Newnan, Georgia, while wrenching on his beloved bus on Monday, September 6 with the love of his life, Callie his dog, by his side.



Mike was such a free spirit. Anyone who knew him knew he loved to have a great time. He loved his times at home having beers with his sister, brothers and friends. He could make a friend anywhere he went. He was always happy, laughing and smiling, though sometimes very mad with his relentless temper but also had the biggest heart.



Mike worked as an airline mechanic for Delta Airlines.



Mike served in the U.S. Army.



He enjoyed traveling around the U.S. and has gone so many places in his time. During his travels, he hated the interstate. He loved to take the back roads everywhere he went, stop at random places to buy little memories to make each trip an adventure.



Mike had many projects over the years as a mechanic and could literally fix anything. He enjoyed working on his countless toys that he loved very much.



If you wanted to have a good time, he was your man and he loved every second of each and every one of those good times. He loved to joke around and found humor in almost everything but most of all Mike loved his family and friends, especially his dogs, Callie and Fred but had a very special bond with Callie, who never left his side and is so very lost without her dad.



He was such a great person I could fill the newspaper talking about him, he will be greatly missed by so many people.



Michael was born on November 9, 1980, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of Lola French of Bessemer, Pennsylvania and Raymond (Kate) McConnell of Bessemer, Pennsylvania.



Michael leaves behind his parents; a sister, Kristina McConnell; brothers, Tyler French (Maggie Campana), Jimmy French and Ethan French, all of Bessemer, Pennsylvania and a stepsister, Heather Hasson of New Castle, Pennsylvania. He also had two nephews, who he loved very much, Steven Winter and Jameson French. He also is survived by his stepfather, Jim (Brenda) French of Edinburg, Pennsylvania and stepmother, Sue Rhodes of New Castle, Pennsylvania, along with many cousins, aunts and uncles and, of course, so many friends.



Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mario and Jennie DeMatteis; paternal grandparents, Donald and Marge McConnell; cousin, Mark McConnell II; uncle, Paul McConnell; aunt, Yvonne Diacin and stepbrother, Russ Hasson.



Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer. The New Castle Area Honor Guard will do a service at 2:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service, also at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to the Royal Animal Refuge, 414 Jenkins Road Tyrone, GA 30290 in memory of Michael McConnell. Michael encouraged making a rescue dog your family member.

