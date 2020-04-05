Michael J Seltzer, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael J Seltzer, 66 of Lowellville, Ohio passed away April 2, 2020 at the Vista Care center in Lisbon, Ohio.

Michael was born in New Castle Pa on December 23, 1953 a son of the late Daniel P. and Edith Oesch Seltzer.

Michael attended Mohawk High School and was a graduate of Vo-Tech in New Castle, Pennsylvania with a certification in refrigeration and appliances. He had been a service Tech for Whirlpool for many years.

Michael’s greatest passion was fast cars and drag racing at local venues. In 1993 Michael had qualified and participated in the NHRA Drag Racing Nationals held in Indiana that year. He was also a huge Cleveland Browns fan.

Michael leaves behind his siblings; Laura Smith of Poland, Ohio, Daniel P. Seltzer, Jr. of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, Jay Seltzer of Volant, Pennsylvania, Tim Seltzer (Sue) of Unity, Ohio, Patricia Miller of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania and 26 Nieces and Nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and sons, Michael and Matthew

Service are private and entrusted to the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.