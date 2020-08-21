Mary L. Williams, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary L. Williams passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the Avalon Care Center. She was 92.

Mary Lou was born on April 2, 1928 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Theodore and Amy Fullerton McCreary, Sr.

Her friends and family will remember her as a faithful sister and loving mother who treasured memories of trips around the world as well as annual family vacations to Conneaut, Ohio. Mary Lou also enjoyed doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mary Lou worked as the secretary and treasurer for the Westfield Presbyterian Church and the Lawrence County Drug and Rehabilitation Center.

A high school graduate, Mary Lou later went on to achieve a lifelong dream of earning a college degree graduating with a B.S in Business Administration from Geneva College in 1981 at the age of 53.

She was a faithful member of the Westfield Presbyterian Church.

She leaves behind her children, Marcia Gwin (Alan) of Mt Jackson, Sondra Martin (Fred) of Enon Valley, Brenda Milliken (Russ) of Mt. Jackson, Chris McQuiston of Mt. Jackson and Kathy Wier (Chris) of Mt. Jackson. Mary Lou is also survived by her sister, Joanne Drane (Tom) of Enon Valley; her 16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews

Besides her parents Mary Lou was preceded in death by her son, Fred; sister, Jean Elicker and brother, Theodore McCreary, Jr.

Private family graveside services were held at Westfield Cemetery

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home of Bessemer.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Westfield Presbyterian Church may be made in Mary Lou’s Memory.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 23, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

