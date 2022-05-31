HILLSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Ann James of Hillsville passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, with family by her side.

She was born on October 6, 1947, to Charles and Anna (Mularycyk) Williams.

She was married to Dave James and lived in Florida until his death.

Upon returning to Hillsville, she found the love of her life, Paul Mariotti. They spent 20 wonderful years together until his passing in March of 2009.

Mary Ann was of the catholic faith and a member of Holy Spirit Parish.

She loved her job as a caregiver and often became part of their families.

During her free time, she enjoyed bingo, going to casinos and cheering on the Steelers. Mary Ann was the biggest Steelers fan we know!

Mary Ann leaves behind a loving son and daughter-in-law, Pastor David and Jennifer Rispoli of St. Louis, Missouri, her sister, Jeani Balmer of New Castle with whom she made her home for the past six years, two sisters and brothers-in-law, Priscilla (Larry) Lodge and Debra (Tom) Kostelic all of Poland, Ohio, three grandchildren, Amanda, Alyssa and Anthony Rispoli, and one great-grandson, Austin all of St. Louis, M issouri, along with several nieces and nephews. Especially close where Piper, London and Ryker Wiseman who would spend the weekends with her and Jeani.

Preceding her in death besides her parents, Dave James and Paul Mariotti, was a brother, Daniel David Williams.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, followed by a service at 6:00 pm conducted by Deacon John Carran of Holy Spirit Parish. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Bessemer.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 1 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.