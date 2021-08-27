Martha Hudson Goodrich, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Hudson Goodrich, of Jensen Beach, Florida and formerly of Jackson Knolls, was called Home by the Lord on Monday, August 16, after recently celebrating her 100th birthday on July 6.

Martha was born in Chester, West Virginia to the late Nellie and Charles Mansfield. She was the fourth child and last surviving of six children, Virginia Adell, William Lloyd, Ada Louise, Lela Maxine and Charles, Jr.

Martha graduated from West Liberty College with a degree in education and taught elementary school and later substituted in all grade levels.

Known as a very warm, giving and carrying lady, Martha was always hosting large family gatherings and doing for others. She started the Senior Citizens Group in Mt. Jackson, planning, preparing lunch, as well as the activities for the attendees at the monthly meetings.

Martha and her husband were extremely active in their church and both taught Sunday School for years.

She also was a Brownie leader and then became a Girl Scout leader taking the girls camping and on numerous excursions. One of her most precious memories was taking a busload of Girl Scouts to tour Washington, D.C. and on to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Martha was so excited to get to actually shake hands with former President Eisenhower.

She loved to travel and was always up for a trip going anywhere! Martha was able to see much of Europe, Asia, as well as the U.S. She also travelled to Panama to see where her first husband was stationed in World War II. Her most cherished trip, by far, was the time that she visited the Holy Land.

Daily devotions were an important part of Martha’s life, as well as keeping up with national news.

Martha was predeceased by two loving husbands, L. Ivan Hudson and Stanley R. Goodrich.

Left to cherish her memory are daughters, Rochelle James and Francine Hudson; son-in-law, Jerry Keenan; granddaughter, Jenny Sharrar (David); grandson, Mason James and great-granddaughters, Willa and Beatrix Sharrar. She had may extended family members including nieces, nephews, as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.

Martha was well loved by so many good friends and neighbors.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m., at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer.

Interment will be at Mill Creek Hill Cemetery, Hookstown, Pennsylvania.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nettles Island Church, 2160 Nettles Blvd., Jensen Beach, FL 34957 or to The City Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 965, New Castle, PA 16103.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 29, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.