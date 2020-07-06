Margaret A. Curatola, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret A Curatola, 84 of New Castle, Pennsylvania passed away on Saturday, July 4 at the Quality Life Services Facility in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Margaret was born in Bessemer, Pennsylvania on October 6, 1935 daughter to the late Joseph, Jr. and Anna Linge Blazic.

Margaret was the widow of the late Carmen J. Curatola and mother and mother-in-law to Linda (Dallas) Mansell of East Palestine, Ohio, Christine (David) Wigton of Jackson Center, Ohio, Brenda (David) Klingensmith of Vancleave, Mississippi, Carmen (Michelle) Curatola, New Middletown, Ohio, Pam Fitzgerals and Jack Johnson of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and Keith (Debra) Curatola of Lisbon, Ohio. Margaret was blessed with 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and five great-great- grandchildren.

Margaret was a member of the Holy Spirit Parrish St. Anthony Church in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

She was a full time homemaker, enjoyed roller skating in her youth and was a loving breeder of Pomeranian dogs.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, Larry

Visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Terry A Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street, Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

A blessing service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 9 at 11:00 a.m. with graveside committal to follow at St. Anthony Cemetery.

