Linda D. Neel, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda D. Neel, 63, of Canfield, Ohio went to be with the Lord in her home Saturday morning, October 10, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 1, 1957 in Youngstown, the daughter of Richard and Mary Neel.

Linda graduated from Chaney High School in 1975 and received her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth’s School of Nursing in 1978.

Linda is survived by her mother, Mary Neel of Youngstown; her son, Matthew (Lindsay) Corll of Greenford; her daughter, Lindsay (Joshua) Wharry of North Lima; four grandchildren, Caleb, Rebecca, Ryan and Ethan; her fiancé, Jeffrey Crouse of North Lima; her twin sister, Brenda (James) Connolly of St. Petersburg, Florida and her brother, James (Kimberly) Neel of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She also leaves behind three nieces, Kristin (Casey) Donoghue and family, Lauren (Kevin) Yeager and Elizabeth Neel and many cousins and friends.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, Richard Neel.

Linda worked for almost 40 years as a Neonatal Intensive Care Nurse at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital/Akron Children’s Hospital. She was a member of the transport team in Boardman and was passionate about the babies and the families she cared for.

Her favorite way to spend time was with her grandchildren and her only rule for them was there were no rules, except to be happy, healthy and safe. Aside from spending time with family, Linda’s hobbies included photography and capturing beautiful pictures of nature and the deer in Mill Creek Park. She was the heartbeat of the photo site she shared with some of her close family and friends. She also enjoyed biking, kayaking and spending time outdoors.

Linda’s faith in Jesus as her Savior remained strong throughout her years on this earth. Our loss is Heaven’s gain.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Old North Church in Canfield. For the safety of everyone, please adhere to social distancing and wear a mask to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Old North Church online at https://www.acionlinegiving.com/1015 or by mail to Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements handled by Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

