Lester Donald Mollenkopf, Villa Maria, PA

VILLA MARIA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Lester Donald Mollenkopf, 90 of Villa Maria, Pennsylvania passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his residence.

Lester was born in North Beaver Township on April 7, 1929 son of the late Daniel and Clara (Sipe) Mollenkopf.

He was a graduate of North Beaver High School and was an Army Veteran of the Korean War.

Lester married the former Jane Graff on May 1, 1965 and she survives him.

After the war Lester was employed as a millwright for the Bessemer Cement Company which became SME then was purchased by ESSROC. He retired in 1991.

Lester was baptized and raised in the Presbyterian faith. He was a past member of the Mt Jackson Presbyterian Church.

He was a member of the Bessemer Croatian Club.

Lester had a passion for farming and gardening, he enjoyed being outdoors in the fields, he would help local farmers whenever they needed him. Lester also ran his Stump Grinding business

He leaves behind his wife, Jane, at home; sons, Gary Mollenkopf from Sequin, Texas and Danny (Yvette) Mollenkopf of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; daughter, Paige (Gary) Selasky of Macomb, Michigan; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Lester was preceded in death by his son, David and half-brother, Harvey Mollenkopf.

Visitation and services are scheduled for Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home at 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, Pennsylvania. Family will receive guests from 2:30 – 5:00 p.m. with a 5:00 p.m. service will follow. Concluding service will be by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

Lester will be laid to rest in the Mt. Jackson Presbyterian Cemetery.