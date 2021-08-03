Leroy Harriger, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Leroy Harriger, 98, passed away on Thursday, August 1, 2021, at his home.

Leroy was born on August 26, 1922, in Clarion, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Roy and Minnie (Ediburn) Harriger and came to the area at the age of eight.

Over the years Leroy had many jobs, farming, milk testing, scuba instructor, truck driver, he worked in the brickyards and was a small business owner.

He served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII, where he served in the 435th Fighter Squadron and the 479th Fighter Group. He received the Good Conduct Medal, American Campaign Medal and the European African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with six Bronze Stars.

He was a member of the 8th Air Force Historical Society. He was a member of the American Legion Post 638, where he served as a Commander and was a member at the Westfield Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon. Leroy was also a member at the Johnson Club, Mahoning Sportsman Club and the Bessemer Croatian Club.

He also enjoyed fishing, golfing, and hunting.

Leroy is survived by his five children, Kathleen Ferry, James, Charles, Jeffrey and David Harriger; six grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Leroy was preceded in death by his wife, Marguerite (Strohecker) Harriger and his grandson, Justin and his siblings, Wesley, Wayne, Paul, Earla and Lois.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at the Terry A. Cunningham FH, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, at the Westfield Presbyterian Church at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place in Graceland Cemetery.