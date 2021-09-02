Lauren Edward (Ed) Allison, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – The family of Lauren Edward (Ed) Allison, Jr., a simple man, of Bessemer, is saddened to announce his passing September 2, 2021 at the age of 64.

A graduate of Reynolds High School and Thiel College, Ed went on to pursue a career in accounting and business administration.

Beginning his career at Bessemer Cement Company, with Pennsylvania Rolling Mills and Applied Press Technologies following, Ed took on administrative roles. Later in his career he also was a co-owner of New Castle Refractories, as well as providing consulting expertise for various businesses.

For the past 12 years Ed has served as the Director of Voter Services of Lawrence County, where he has overseen voter registration and all elections for the county as well as each precinct. He has also served as chairman of Western Pennsylvania Election Directors Association as well as a member of the Joint State Government Commission.

Over the years, Ed served his community with much loyalty through his administrative abilities and expertise in grant writing. He was a retired member of Bessemer Volunteer Fire Company, serving as an officer, as well as former Mayor of the borough of Bessemer. Ed was instrumental in the development, implementation, and construction of the Bessemer Municipal Authority.

Serving as a past and current Bessemer Borough Councilman, Ed also was previously honored as being recognized as Bessemer’s “Person of the Year”.

Ed’s favorite place to be was his own backyard tending to his gardens, flowers, berries, and fruit trees. He loved to sing and performed in the Greenville Messiah presentation for more than a decade. It brought him great joy to cheer on his daughters at their many sporting and school events as well as coaching softball, basketball, and football in the past.

Ed’s greatness happiness and fulfillment came from the precious time he spent with his grandchildren. Endless hours of playing games, cards, ball, or just wrestling around made him a special Papa

Ed will be remembered by his wife of 45 years, Vickie; children, Mynde(Scott), Olivia(David), Gretchen(Daniel), Anna(Julius); grandchildren, Lilliana, Venicia, Tabitha, Xavier, Heath, Adriana; step-mother, Linda; siblings, Robert(April), Thomas, Tina(Donnie); brothers-in-law/sisters-in-law, Suzanne, Ron and Becky, Tony and Faye; and numerous other family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Ann; in-laws, James and Charlotte; and his brother Joseph.

Arrangements are being handled by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home.

