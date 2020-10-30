Laura Florene Berton, Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Laura Florene “Lolly” Berton, 93, passed away Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020, surrounded by family at her daughters home in Petersburg, Ohio.

Laura was born September 20, 1927 to Roy and Anna Raines Gibson of Petersburg where she lived all her life.

She married her husband of 74 years, Clarence (Muss) Berton, in 1943 and had their first child, Gerald (Jerry), shortly after Clarence returned from World War II. Jerry was followed by Thomas (Tom) and Carolyn and the couple raised their children in the home they built themselves next to the Springfield Local High School in Petersburg.

Laura was employed in various jobs throughout her life, most notably working at the Petersburg Creamery in Petersburg and as a mail carrier in Lowellville for many years.

She will be remembered most for her devotion to her family and her selflessness in caring for others, as well as, her strong work ethic and resilient pragmatism. Her home was always open to provide wisdom and guidance, especially to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Petersburg for most her life.

Laura is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Berton; son, Thomas (Pat) Berton; three sisters, Elaine, Betty and Janice and three brothers, Glenn, Bob and Tyler.

She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Carolyn (Randall) Day of Petersburg; Jerry (Barbara) Berton of McCormick, South Carolina; sisters, Thelma Akins and Carol Ball, both of Petersburg; seven grandchildren, Laura Preslock, Christine Berton-Hanysh, Anna Berton, Randy Day, Charlene Douglas, Stephanie Kozak and Daniel Day and 13 great-grandchildren.

Private family service will be conducted on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer with Pastor Erin Burns officiating.

Laura will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Petersburg cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, family asks that donations be made too, the charity of the givers choice, in Laura’s memory.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

