Larry W. Proctor, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Larry W. Proctor, lifelong Bessemer resident passed away on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Quality Life Services in New Castle, Pennsylvania, he was 80 years old.

Larry was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on March 12, 1940, the son of Clifford and Frieda Benson Proctor.

Larry was a class of ’59 graduate from Bessemer High and had worked as a packer for the Bessemer Cement plant for 19 years.

He married Patricia Hutchenson on February 19, 1966. After the cement plant closed, Larry worked as a finisher and maintenance at the Universal Rundle Company for 20+ years.

Larry was a social member of the Bessemer Croatian Club, Mohawk Sr. Citizens Mohawk Golf League and Bowled at Colonial Lanes League.

Larry leaves behind his sons, Kevin and Jodi Proctor and their children, Zackary and Samantha and Steven Proctor, of Monaca, Pennsylvania and nieces and cousins.

Private family services were scheduled for Thursday evening, May 14, at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

Family request donations in lieu of flowers or gifts to the charity of their choice in Larry Proctor’s memory.

Larry will be laid to rest in the Zion Cemetery in New Middletown, Ohio.