Keith V. Macek, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Keith V. Macek, 88, of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, passed away at his home following an accidental fall on Friday evening, August 14, 2020.

Keith was a lifelong resident of Bessemer, having been born on May 8, 1932, the son of the late Frank and Florence Macek.

Keith was a class of ’51 graduate of Mt. Jackson High School and had married the former Rita L. Schmidt on September 11, 1951; sadly, Keith had lost Rita 16 days before his passing.

Keith was a Millwright at the Bessemer Cement Company most his life and was a faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, East Campbell, Ohio.

Keith leaves to mourn his passing, his sons, Michael K. Macek of Bessemer and Mark Macek and his wife Cindy of New Castle and grandchildren, Casey Macek and Michael Macek.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brother, Eugene Macek and sister, Carol Grbach.

Please keep the Macek family in your thoughts and prayers.

A private viewing was held at the Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer and a Memorial will be conducted at a future date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 17, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: