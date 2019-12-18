Keith A. Paes, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Keith A. Paes, of New Middletown, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at his home on December 17, 2019. He was 63 years old.

Keith was born in Youngstown, Ohio, on June 3, 1956.

He was the son of Don and Evelyn Paes of New Middletown.

Keith attended and graduated from Springfield High, married the former Linda Eipply, on April 14, 1979.

He had worked as a dietary aide at the former Youngstown Osteopathic Hospital and had been more recently a dietary aide at Hermitage Manor. He was a past member of St. Paul the Apostle Church in New Middletown.

Keith is survived by his wife, Linda at home; father, Don Paes of New Middletown; brother and sister-in-law, Rick and Maria Paes also of New Middletown and mother-in-law, Selma Eipply of Petersburg.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amanda; son, Ryan and mother, Evelyn.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at the St John Lutheran Church in Petersburg, Ohio.

A service will follow at the church at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Erin Burns officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.

