Kathleen M. Mowrey, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen M. Mowrey, 77 of New Castle, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at University Hospital in Cleveland.

Kathleen was born on January 12, 1944 in Youngstown, daughter of the late Frank and Ruth (Davis) Capan.

Kathleen was a member at Westfield Church.

She worked for many years as an aide at Mohawk School System.

She liked crocheting, knitting and crafts. She enjoyed making seasonal wreaths and was very proud of her famous dishcloths.

Kathleen is survived by her husband, Harry Mowrey whom she married on November 6, 1971; two daughters, Stacey Chandler of Poland and Lisa Mowrey of Munhall; two sisters, Rosemary Capan of New Galilee and Jeanie Capan of Edinburg and two grandchildren, Hannah and Brooke Chandler.

A private graveside service will be held for the family at the Westfield Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Arrangements are by the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer.