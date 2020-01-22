Karen M. Wilkinson, Edinburg, PA

EDINBURG, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Karen M. Wilkinson of Edinburg, Pennsylvania passed away at her home with family by her side, she was 62.

Karen was born in Hookstown Pennsylvania on October 3, 1957 she was the daughter of the late Fred and Georgia Dolly) Tinkey Wilkinson, She attended and graduated from Southside High School in Hookstown, class of 1957.

She was employed for 15 plus years as a caregiver at the McGuire Memorial Children Home in New Brighton Pennsylvania.

Karen was a loving mother to her three sons, Bruce and his Fiancé Amber Fogel of Edinburg, Pennsylvania; Brian Fogel (Amber) of Springfield Missouri and James (Shannon) Fogel of Bessemer, Pennsylvania. She was a devoted grandmother to her five grandchildren. Karen is also survived by her twin sister Sharon (Robert) Hart of Fombel, Pennsylvania; Sylvia “Judy” Briggs (Ernest) of Washington, Pennsylvania, Shirley Zultowski (Steve) of Clinton, Pennsylvania Brother, Fred (Charlene) Wilkinson Zelienople, Pennsylvania.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents and Sister Joan Rebeski

The family invites all who knew and loved Karen to join with them to celebrate her life and to share their stories on Saturday, January 25 2020 at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home located at 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, Pa from the hours of 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The family has requested no formal services. And in lieu of flowers donations to the charity of choice.