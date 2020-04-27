Juliana Samsa Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Juliana Samsa, 65, of Bessemer passed away peacefully at her home after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Born on December 6, 1954 in New Castle she was the daughter of the late Vladimir “Sam” and Martha Pusnik Samsa.

Julie was a 1973 graduate of Mohawk Jr. Sr. High School in Bessemer and devoted her life to caring for others.

Before realizing her calling as a nurse she attended YSU majoring in Art.

Julie was very crafty and enjoyed making special presents for her family including Christmas stockings for her entire family that they lovingly display every year. She enjoyed refinishing furniture and decorating her home. In her early years she loved to decorate and make bows for St. Anthony/Christ the King Parish in Bessemer where she was a lifelong member.

She graduated from New Castle Vocations School as an LPN.

She enjoyed 33 years as an LPN and a Nurse Assessment Coordinator at The Grove at New Wilmington. During her time at The Grove she grew close with many patients and coworkers through the years.

Julie loved watching movies, reading and doing puzzles. She was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports but most of all she enjoyed watching her grandchildren play.

Julie is survived by her two daughters, Aislynn Rich and her husband, Michael, of Edinburg and Jaimee Ambrose and her husband, Matthew, of Center Township. She is the proud grammy of six grandchildren, Vincent, Anton, Braddock, Juliana “JuJu”, Lydia and Ellie. She is also survived by three amazing sisters, Carol Jurich and her husband, Ted, of Springfield, Ohio, Joyce Silhanek and her husband, Randy and Maryann Weber and her husband, David and her cousin, Patty and her husband, Jim, all of Bessemer. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Due to the current health crisis within our community, the service for the family will be private. A Memorial Mass and celebration will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home and burial will be at St. Anthony Cemetery in Bessemer.

The family requests to refrain from sending flowers or gifts at this time until they can celebrate Julie’s life with friends and family.

