Joseph John Petten, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph John Petten of Hubbard Ohio, affectionately known as “Dutch”, passed away on the evening of Tuesday, November 24, 2020 with family by his side. He was 86.

Dutch was born on January 20, 1934 in Hubbard, Ohio, son to the late Modesta John and Angela Rita Jackamo Petten.

A lifelong Hubbard native Dutch graduated from Hubbard High.

He worked most his life as a purchasing agent for the Cleveland Steel Container Company.

He was probably the greatest and most loyal Hubbard High School football fan, having possibly attended most every game he could and even traveled to all the playoffs when his health allowed him. Dutch also enjoyed Golfing, Fishing trips to Canada and enjoyed wintering in Puerto Vallarta Mexico.

Joseph is survived by his three children, Pamela and Scott Thiry of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Karen and Bill Houy of Masury, Ohio and Joseph J. Petten also of Masury. Grandchildren, Tamara and Dave Benner of Hubbard, Ohio, Justin Thiry of Hubbard, Ohio and Crystal and Brett Petrich of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania. Great-grandchildren, Ray, Jr. and Arriana Brock of Girard, Ohio, Amber Benner of Hubbard, Ohio, Chase Thiry of Florida and Wyatt Petrich of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phylis Ann Majetich; half-brother, John Petten and half-sisters, Mary Ellen Kardivin and Rita Jean Carlucci.

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, family will announce Dates for a memorial service to be held in Hubbard at a future date for Joseph “Dutch” Petten.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to the Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

