Joseph Hankinson, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Hankinson, 92, peacefully entered into eternal rest with his family by his side on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Hospice House.

He was born in Campbell, Ohio, September 16, 1927, the son of Michael and Josephine (Heldt) Hvizdos.

As a young child he was raised on the family farm on Arrel Road and graduated from Poland Seminary High School.

He served in the Army Air Force during WW II.

Upon returning from the service he attended YSU and went to work for Paul and Emeline (Knesal) Hankinson at Knesal hardware in Petersburg, which he later became owner of the business in 1966.

Joe was a member of St John Lutheran Church in Petersburg where he served as treasurer for many years. He also was a member of the Petersburg Fire Department and former member of the Springfield Ruitan. He has many memories of playing cards with friends and spending his winters in Aripka Fla fishing, golfing, bowling and playing bocce.

In 1954 he married the former Suzanne Schiller and together they adopted 3 children, Kimberly Mesmer, Todd Hankinson and Lisa Tucker.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 66 years; his three children; seven grandchildren, Shawn (Paige) Hankinson, Braden Hankinson, Tyler Hankinson, Kirsten (Jerry) Mariotti, Mark Messmer, Colton Tucker and Katrina (Jason) Medlock. Five great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hankinson, Mackenzie Mariotti, Peyton, Logan and Mason Garcia.

His siblings, Mike (Irene) Starr, John (Joyce) Hvizdos, Paul Hvizdos, Mary Hvizdos, Helen Bosak, Josephine (Joe) Opsitnik, Ann (Frank) Molnar; many nieces and nephews and his faithful dog, Zoey.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Frank Hvizdos and sister, Bernice Mihalko.

The family would like to thank the staff at Covington Nursing home as well as doctors and nurses at Mercy Health for his care during his final days.

Arrangements are being handled by Terry A Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer Pennsylvania.

As per Joe’s wishes there are no calling hours. Private graveside services will be held only.

Material contributions may be given to St, John Lutheran Church PO Box 245 Petersburg, Ohio 44454 in Joe’s name

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 25, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

