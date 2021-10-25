John “Sonny” Herman III, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Sonny went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Wickshire Senior Living in Poland, Ohio.

He was born on October 21, 1942, son of the late John and Jenny (Stambul) Herman, Jr.

He was also preceded in death by his sister, Bette Campanella and nephew, Steven Herman.

Sonny was a member at Bessemer Presbyterian Church.

He was the owner and operator of Herman’s Garage.

Sonny was a member of the Johnson Club in Hillsville and the Bessemer Croatian Club. He enjoyed the social events there and going to concerts with his son, Chris.

Sonny is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann (Hill) Herman, whom he married on June 8, 1963; his son, Christopher and wife, Amanda, Herman; his brother, Joe Herman; sister, Judy Prater; their children and cousins, Larry and his wife, Cindy Stambul and Mildred Cossentino, which were like brothers and sisters to Sonny.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, followed by a service at 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bessemer Presbyterian Church.

