JoAnn Lupo, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn (Plevnic) Lupo, 83 of Bessemer, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the St Elizabeth Boardman Campus Emergency Room.

JoAnn was born In Bessemer, January 28, 1938, daughter of Vincent and Antionette Farina Plevnic.

She attended Mt. Jackson High graduating with the class of 1955.

She married the late Jack (Putsy) Lupo on October 11, 1958.

JoAnn was the proud owner and stylist of JoAnn’s Beauty Shoppe in Bessemer for 36 years.

She and her family were devoted members of the Holy Spirit Parish and attended the St. Anthony Church until its closing.

JoAnn enjoyed baking and Polka music she was a member of the Polka Boosters and SNPJ.

She leaves behind her son and daughter-in-law, Jack and Krista Lupo, at home and sister, Ellen Sanders of Bessemer, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and their families.

JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents; husband Jack and brother, Vincie.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held and Joann will be laid to rest next to her husband in the St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.