Jeffrey Leon Anglin, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Leon Anglin, 35, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, June 17 after a long hard fought battle with his addictions.

He was born on November 30, 1984 in the Cafaro Hospital the first son of Jeffrey Anglin and Lori Applegarth.

He leaves behind his former wife, Teresa Anglin and their daughters, Emma Jane and Karlee Mae, all of Clearwater, Florida; father, Jeffrey (Brenda) Anglin of Poland, Ohio; mother, Lori Applegarth of New Springfield, Ohio; grandparents, Ada Anglin of New Middletown, Ohio, Art (Jane) Applegarth of New Springfield, Ohio; brothers, Dustin Anglin, Bobby Cusick (Missy) and many aunts, uncles and cousins

Jeffrey was preceded in death by great-grandparents, George W. (Hallie) Joyce and great-grandpa, Robert Anglin

He will be sadly and forever missed by his many friends

Family will receive well wishers at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, Pennsylvania on Friday evening, June 19 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. when a memorial service for Jeffrey will be conducted by the Rev. Russell Shuluga.

Please keep the Anglin and Applegarth families in your hearts and prayers as they come to terms with this loss.

