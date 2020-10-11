James “Jocko” Penwell, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – James “Jocko” Penwell was born on October 2, 1935 in New Castle, Pennsylvania. He passed away on October 10, 2020.

Jocko was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Iva Snyder Penwell; siblings, Lucille Portolese, Joanne Williams, Nancy Dilullo and Tom Penwell.

Jocko is survived by his nieces, nephews and hundreds of friends.

Jocko graduated from Bessemer High School in 1953 and served in the U.S. Army from 1958 – 1960. He worked for M&M Trucking, Carbon Limestone, Mitchell Transport and retired from TC Trucking.

Jocko served as president of the Johnson Club from 1986 – 2020. He was a 32nd degree Mason out of lodge 243 and was a member of many social clubs across the state. Jocko also founded the Red Bow hunting club at SNPJ which will continue for years to come.

Jocko loved the Pittsburgh sports team. In fact, he even had his dentist make him a Steelers tooth that he attempted to show the entire world. He also had an absolute admiration for the outdoors and socializing with people. Whether he was road hunting at SNPJ or Elk hunting in the Colorado Rockies, he always met new friends and always knew the exact location of the coldest beer in town. While hunting with the Red Bow hunting club, Jocko shot the famous “Jocko Buck” in 1996, He also loved fishing with his many friends at all the local lakes and sportsman’s clubs. He was an amazing story teller and loved making people laugh. Whether it was one of his stories, jokes, or one of his famous “Toasts, nobody will forget them and they will be told for years to come

One of his favorite hobbies was driving to see his friends in the mountains and stopping at every bar along the way. He could turn a one hour drive to Kennerdale into a full day….or two!

In his lifetime, Jocko has travelled all around the world and made thousands of friends everywhere he went.

James “Jocko” Penwell was truly a legendary hunter, fisherman, storyteller and man, Thank you for all the great memories and laughs.

In Lieu of flowers, send votes for Donald J Trump. All monetary donations will go to the Red Bow Club.

Visitation for Jocko will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at The Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street, Bessemer, Pennsylvania from 10 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. to give everyone an opportunity to bid farewell.

Social distancing and masks will be required at the facility.

Services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the St. Anthony Church on West Main Street, Bessemer.

Arrangements are being handled by the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

