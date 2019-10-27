Ivan Davidson Raney, Enon Valley, PA

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ivan Davidson Raney, 82, of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at MercyHealth-Youngstown, surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 27, 1936, to the late George and Ruth Raney, in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Mt. Jackson High School in 1955 and enlisted in the United States Army, where he served and was honorably discharged in 1957.

Ivan delivered milk for McCurley’s Dairy and also worked for Rhodes’s Bus Company. He went on to work at B&W Steel, from where he retired in 1988.

He married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn (Benson) Raney, on November 1, 1957. They were blessed to celebrate 61 years of marriage together.

Ivan was an active member of Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder, a trustee and sang in the choir for many years.

He and Carolyn were avid campers and enjoyed participating in the Grange Camper’s Club. They also were members of the Ball and Chain Square Dance Club. Ivan was an active member of Westfield Grange, Lawrence County Pomona Grange and Pennsylvania State Grange.

Ivan is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn; four children, Deb (Jim) Phillips of Columbiana, Ohio, Ken (Beth) Raney of State College, Pennsylvania, Fred (Becky) Raney of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania and Pat (Bryan) Thwaites of Clayton, Deleware; six grandchildren, Brad and Kelsey Phillips, Christopher (Kristen) Raney and Michelle (Zach) Kavo, Allison (Graham) Neal, Erik (Dina Zukic) Raney and three great-grandchildren, Collin and Brennan Raney and Nora Neal. He is also survived by his brother, Lloyd (Joan) Raney; sister-in-law, Barb Raney and brother-in-law, Andy Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Bill Raney; as well as, two sisters-in-law and two brothers-in-law.

Visitation will be held at Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, Bessemer, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

A celebration of his life will be held at Bethel Evangelical Presbyterian Church, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour before the service, at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel EPC Church for the Building Fund, 154 Petersburg Road, Enon Valley, PA 16120.