Isabel May (Kuhn) McKim, North Beaver Township, PA

NORTH BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Isabel May (Kuhn) McKim, 92, of North Beaver Township, passed away at the Rhodes Estates on Friday, September 25, 2020.

Isabel was born on December 10, 1927 in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Carl L. and Florence M. Cory Kuhn.

Isabel was a graduate of North Beaver Township High School in 1945 and graduated from Jameson School of Nursing in 1949. She became the bride of James O. McKim, Sr. on June 10, 1950, earned her Anesthetist (RNA) degree in 1965, worked for the Jameson Hospital for 62 years from 1946 – 2007. Isabel also worked at the Family Farm, was the neighborhood nurse, operated a meat shop, sold pioneer seeds and served as Judge of elections for the 4th precinct of North Beaver Township and posted voting at her home.

She was a member of the American Business Women’s Society, Mount Jackson Women’s Club and Westfield Grange where she had the honor of serving as the first female Master, was an active member of the Bethel United Presbyterian Church in Enon Valley.

She leaves behind her children, Lois (Frank) Clark of Monroeville, James O. McKim, Jr. of North Beaver Township, Mary Jane (John) McAnlis of New Beaver Boro, William R. (Robin “deceased”) McKim, Sr. of North Beaver Township and Janice (Kenneth) Ball of New Castle. Her grandchildren are James and Andrew (Jen) Clark, Mike McAnlis, James (Whitney) McAnlis, Carrie McAnlis Conner, Jeannie (Gary) Davis, Karen (Jason) Sawman, Brandon Ball, Allison (Sam) Arisman and Chelsey Ball. Isabel also leaves 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Kuhn and sister-in-law, Betty Kuhn both of Enon Valley and Many nieces and nephews

Isabel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James O. McKim, Sr; grandson, William R. McKim, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Robin McKim; brothers, Howard and William Kuhn and sisters, Betty Cory, Evelyn Stratton and Elizabeth Domenick.

Calling hours are scheduled for Monday, September 28, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the East Room of Scottish Rite Cathedral, 110 East Lincoln Avenue, New Castle, PA 16101 and again on Tuesday, September 29 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

A “Service of Music and Reflection” in the Scottish Rite Cathedral Auditorium will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. The service will be officiated by Dr. Donald Aull and Retired Chaplain, Duanne Herron.

Isabel will be buried in the Bethel Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home of Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

