Helen Anderson, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Anderson passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020.

Helen was born to this world the day after Christmas on December 26, 1924 in Greenville, Pennsylvania daughter to the late Wilbert and Minnie Moon

She was the devoted wife of Bernard E. Anderson whom she married on August 30, 1945 Loving mother to Bernie Anderson, Patricia Anderson and James Anderson grandmother to Trevor Paul, sister to Edna Glazier and Companion later in life to Al DeMark.

Helen led a full and giving life, After High School, Helen attended and graduated from the Jameson School of Nursing and Enlisted in the Army Nurses Corp and served her country from 1943 to 1946 in the cadet Nursing program.

After the military and marriage, Helen worked 25 years for Dr. Hoffmaster.

Helen was a faithful member of the First Covenant Church in Bessemer and taught Sunday school, Sang in the Choir, Member of the Moninga Society, A member of the American Legion, Earl J. Watt Post. Was a member of Bessemer Sr. Citizen’s and a Shenango Alumni and lastly a Daughter of the American Revolution.

Helen leaves behind to mourn her passing Grandson Trevor Paul and Family, Sister Edna Grazier and Family, Daughter-in-law Linda Anderson and Family and Companion Al DeMark and Family.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bernard, Sons Bernie and Jimmie, daughter Patty and grandson Greg Paul.

Due to the Covid Issues affecting us all, Helen’s life will be honored by her church with a Service in her memory to be held on Sunday November 22 at 11:00 a.m. in the Parking Lot of the First Covenant Church. Everyone is to stay in their cars and the service will be aired to the radios. Helen will join her husband and family in the First Covenant Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers or gifts we ask that you spread kindness and love in the way Helen taught us all.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to Terry A Cunningham Funeral Home.

