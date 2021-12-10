BESSMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald Elias Jackson, 80, of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Thursday, December 9, 2021.

Jerry was born May 4, 1941 in Kittanning, Pennsylvania to the late M. Elias and M. Isabell Lemmon Jackson.

A 1959 graduate of New Castle High School, Jerry retired from a production and maintenance position at Calgon in 1999.

He later enjoyed traveling the country in his motorhome with his wife, spending time at River Pines Resort and bowling with friends.

As an active member of the Lawrence County Horseshoe League, he claimed many championship titles. He was a past Master of Mahoning New Castle Lodge #243, a 32nd degree Mason of the Valley of New Castle and a Knight of the York Cross of Honour.

Jerry was also a member of Freedom Church and served in the U.S. National Guard Reserves.

He will be greatly missed by his sons, Gerald Jackson of Bloomfield, New York, Robert Jackson of Foster, Rhode Island, Richard (Amy) Jackson of Bessemer, Pennsylvania, Erick (Genevieve) Jackson of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Shawn (Jaime) Jackson of Garrettsville, Ohio; sister, Michelle Thomas of Warren, Pennsylvania; brothers, Charles Jackson and Dallas Jackson, of Georgia; eight grandsons, one granddaughter and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was reunited with his loving wife, Dorothy Mae Jones Jackson, whom he married March 4, 1961. He was also preceded in death by his sister, M. Lavern Thomas and brother, Don Jackson.

Visitation will be held, on Monday, December 13, 2021, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania. A Masonic Service will take place at 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 14 at 11:00 a.m., with additional visitation from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service, at the funeral home.

