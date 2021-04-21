Gerald A. Wyza, Sr., New Castle, PA

Gerald A. Wyza, Sr., 82, formerly of New Castle, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at UPMC in Pittsburgh.

Jerry was born March 9, 1939, in New Castle, son of the late Mabel (McCandless) and John Wyza.

Jerry married the love of his life, Joan (Colucci) Wyza, on July 29, 1961. This year would have marked 60 years of marriage.

At 17 years old, Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Navy as an FN and proudly served on the USS Richard E. Kraus from 1956 to 1962.

Jerry was a jack of all trades and could fix anything put in front of him. No matter what the job was, Jerry could fix it. He was an avid fan of classical and 50’s music. He enjoyed telling stories about his time in the service and the many jobs he held over his life. Most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Joan (Colucci) Wyza; sons, Gerald (Theresa) Wyza, Jr. of Rochester, Michigan, and Richard (Yong) Wyza of Hillsville; daughter, Mary Jo Ohlin of Petersburg, Ohio; brothers, John Wyza and William (Nataline) Wyza; sisters, Theresa Cochran and Carol (Ron) Doak; and sisters-in law, Patricia Grebenz, Kathie (Becky) Brown and Sandra (Phillip) Reda. The light of his life were his grandchildren, Patricia Wyza, Thomas Wyza, Joseph Ohlin, Jacob Ohlin, and Anna Ohlin, who loved him and will miss him dearly. He had countless nieces and nephews who gave him so much happiness in his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sam and Irene Colucci; and brothers-in law, Sam Colucci Jr. and Stanley Grebenz.

Memorial contributions in Jerry’s honor may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at jdrf.org.

Visitation is scheduled for 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street, Bessemer, Pennsylvania followed by Military Rites and Blessing service by Father Dawson Jerry will be laid to rest in the St. Lawrence cemetery.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.