George Lloyd Raney, Enon Valley, PA

ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – George Lloyd Raney, 88, of Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, went to be with his Heavenly Father on April 3, 2020 after a brief illness at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born on the family farm in Enon Valley on November 21, 1931 to George and Ruth (Davidson) Raney.

Lloyd was a 1949 graduate of Mt. Jackson High School where he was a member of the basketball team and met many lifelong friends. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army from 1952 – 1954.

After returning from military service he married his sweetheart, Joan (Shearer) Raney, on April 2, 1955 and went to work at McCurley’s Dairy. He would later work for Textron Rivet Company from where he retired in 1993.

Lloyd is preceded in death by his parents, George and Ruth Raney and brothers, William and Ivan.

He is survived by a large and loving family of 58 including his wife of 65 years, Joan; sons, Jeffrey (Brenda) Raney of Adamsville, Pennsylvania and Russell (Nancy) Raney of Ypsilanti, Michigan; daughters, Diane (Gary) Harman, Janice (Michael) Grim and Karen (Douglas) Beatty, all from North Beaver Township, Pennsylvania. He has 29 adoring grandchildren (including 11 by marriage) and 18 great-grandchildren.

Lloyd was a life-long member of Bethel EPC of Enon Valley where he served faithfully for many years in many roles including Youth Leader, Custodian, Choir Member, Elder, Deacon and Sunday school teacher in which capacity he continued until the time of his death.

Lloyd was a faithful member of Westfield Grange for 74 years where he served in several offices as well as a member of Pomona and State Grange.

Lloyd enjoyed playing basketball, softball, wood working and gardening, bus trips with his best friend and wife, Joan, and the many celebrations of a large and loving family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, his work ethic, his devotion to his wife and family and his faithfulness to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He will be sorely missed but his family celebrates his entrance to his Heavenly home.

A private funeral service will be held at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home followed by a burial at Bethel EPC.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel EPC Building Fund, 154 Petersburg Road, Enon Valley, PA 16120 or Latcom Missions.