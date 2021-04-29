Gary “Funt” Grebenz, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Grebenz affectionately known by all as “Funt” passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021 from complications related to Covid-19, he was 65.

Gary was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on May 24, 1955 the son of the late Adolph and Mary “Mar” Kalcic Grebenz.

Gary was a graduate from Mohawk High.

He was a retired craneman from the Commercial Metal Forming Company of Youngstown, Ohio.

Gary was the husband to his partner–in-crime and love of his life, the former Robin Kaylor whom he married on August 24, 1974. Gary enjoyed polkas and he and Robin would often attend events at the Croatian Club, Johnson Club and SNPJ pavilion. Gary loved BBQ and backyard gatherings with friends and family and always had his sense of humor in full swing.

Gary leaves behind his wife, Robin; children, Victoria Grebenz and her partner, Ed Kelley and Holly (Sam) Egan, all of Bessemer and Ashley Grebenz and granddaughter, Clarissa Grebenz, both of Hermitage, Pennsylvania. Gary also leaves behind brothers, Jimmy (Sandy) Grebenz of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Richard (Sharry) Grebenz, also of Bessemer; sister-in-law, Patty Grebenz and several nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Stanley and nephew, Joe Grebenz.

Visitation is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. until the 3:00 p.m. service time at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street, Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

Gary will be laid to rest in the Bessemer Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.