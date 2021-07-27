Francis M. Shiderly, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Francis M. Shiderly, 78 of New Castle, went to be with the Lord and Savior, unexpectedly on Thursday, July 22, 2021.

He was born on July 17, 1943, in North Beaver Township, son of the late William and Irma (Harman) Shiderly.

Francis worked as a bulldozer operator for Ambrosia Coal, Kerri Coal, Caterpillar and was a driver for Bessemer Supply.

He was a member of First Assembly of God Church and the American Legion Post #0638. He had attended Victory Christian Center where he served as an usher and for 11 years he and his wife participated with the Masters Commission at Victory, which provided housing for young people from the church to stay at their home.

Francis also served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.



Francis is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn (Marangoni) Shiderly, whom he married on October 14, 1967; his two children, Ronald (Valerie) Shiderly and Lisa (Todd) Reuschlein; four brothers, William (the late Jeanne) Shiderly, Kenneth (Margaret) Shiderly, Glenn (Patricia) Shiderly and Carl (Mat) Shiderly; two sisters, Cora Mateer and Wanda (John) Lawrence; five grandchildren, Kayla and Luke Shiderly, Brittany, Nathan and Andrew Reuschlein and many nieces and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 30, 2021, from 2:30 – 4:30 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 2021 Pulaski Road, New Castle, PA 16105 (Neshannock Township) followed by a Memorial Service at 4:30 p.m.



Arrangements are by Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer.

