Francesco Bruno Sainato, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Francesco Bruno Sainato “Frank or Frankie” passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 after a long and courage’s battle against cancer, he was 56 years young. Frank passed with his family beside him comforting him as passed.

He was born on October 7, 1964 in Downey California son of Bruno and Carol (Curatola) Sainato

Frank was the loving husband of Robin Henry whom he married on June 8, 1996.

Baptized Catholic, Frank kept his faith and relationship with God very personal.

A hard working man Frank had many talent’s, He was trained as an upholsterer by his father and had worked with him for awhile and also for Value City Furniture for 13 years. In his younger years he worked at Star lake Productions doing light shows for Rock bands in the 90s and was also a bartender at Mr. Anthony’s.

Frank was an avid hunter and proudly displayed several mounts in his home. He enjoyed fishing of all sorts, playing the lottery and scratch offs and pretty much any game of chance. He was also talented at gardening and canning and cooking. But above all else Frank was a self proclaimed, die hard never give up, number 1 Steelers fan.

Frank leaves behind a legacy of love with wife Robin and children Breanna Marie and Angelo Carmen at home along with his sidekick Buddy the dog, parents, Bruno of Koppel Pennsylvania and Carol of Bessemer Pa, Sister Sherry Perry of Wallingford Connecticut. and Godson Joseph Perry. Brother and sister in laws, Jeff and Lana Shoemaker, Tommy and Melissa McGuire. His nieces and nephews, Ashley, Joey, Marissa, Eric Keri Leya, Aiden, Dominic, Joey, Jennie and Anthony and great nieces and nephews Savanna Christian, Eli, Lilly, Callie and Dixie

Frank was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, Jim and Madonna Curatola and Frank and Marie Sainato, brother-in-law Anthony J. Perry Jr.

Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday June 1, 2021 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home at 203 Oak Street Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

Celebration of life service will be Wednesday June 2, at 11:00 a.m. with procession to the Zion Cemetery for Frank’s committal.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 28 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.