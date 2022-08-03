WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Jane Anderson, 102, passed away at her home on August 2, 2022, following a brief illness.

Frances was born on October 6, 1919, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William and Jennie (Johnson) Biggin.

Frances was a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling with her family, boating, and bowling. She bowled well into her 80’s. Frances most enjoyed caring for her family and babysitting her grandchildren.

Frances is survived by three daughters, Jane (Gene) Sherfy, of Muncie, Indiana, Judy Partlow, of Boardman, Ohio, and Janet (Randy) Tanner, of Edinburg, a stepdaughter, Audrey Wood, 16 grandchildren, Tod, Tammi, Carla, Shawn, Shannon, Sharyl, Terry, John, Sherry, Joe, Chad, Jon, Jenna, Jim, Lynn and Janice, 27 great-grandchildren, 27 great-great-grandchildren, a niece, Diane Gresley, and a nephew, Denny Battles.

In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by her first husband, John Bischoff, her second husband, Russell Anderson, her son, Jack Bischoff, and her stepdaughter, Ruth Hunt.

The family would like to thank Allegheny Hospice, Billie Farone, and Nikki Montgomery, for their care and support.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Terry Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, followed by a funeral service at 3 pm, officiated by Chaplin Paul Hawkins. Burial will be in Firestone Cemetery.



In place of flowers, donations can be made to AHN Hospice.

Online condolences can be given at keystonefuneralservices.com.