Eve G. McMasters, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) -Eve G. McMasters, 77 of Bessemer, Pennsylvania passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Grove in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania.



Eve was born in Salem, Ohio on July 21, 1943 daughter to Harold and Beulah Powell Knode.

She attended Springfield Local High and had worked for the Lark Corporation as a group caretaker for adults with special needs.

She was the widow of Tom McMasters, her best friend and loving husband, whom she lost several years ago.



Eve enjoyed spending time with her family, crafts and gardening and had over time, created a peaceful sanctuary of her home and surroundings in Bessemer.



She is survived by her children, Ronnie (Cheryl) Knode of Youngstown, Ohio and Susan (Arthur) Micco, Jr. of Mt Jackson, Pennsylvania; grandchildren are Nicklas (Shay) Micco of New Castle and Anthony (Stephanie) Micco of Rochester, Pennsylvania; great-granddaughter, Olivia Micco also of Rochester, Pennsylvania; sister, Helen (Dave) Thomas of Cincinnati, Ohio and a nephew, James Cunning also of Cincinnati, as well as multiple extended family, all of whom she cherished very much.

Eve had requested a simply send-off and the family will honor this request.



In lieu of tributes, donations to the Charity of the givers choice.

Arrangements handled by Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.