Eric W. Mace, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric W. Mace, 61, lost his battle with cancer on the morning of Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his farm in New Middletown Ohio. Eric passed surrounded by his loved ones.

Eric was born December 7, 1959 son of Grover and Esther Gallatin Mace.

He was a graduate of Springfield Local High School, class of ’78.

Eric served his community as a 35-year employee of the Springfield Township Road Department but one of his favorite jobs was working on the family farm.

Eric enjoyed hunting and outdoor activities, he was an avid vintage arms collector and enthusiast and a member of the Ohio Gun Collectors Assocication and the Browning Gun Collectors organization. He cherished his family and friends and was loyal to both.

He leaves behind his love, Kim Mesmer of Petersburg, Ohio; sons, Jeremiah Mace (Chelsey Gordon) and Jason Mace (Whitney), all of New Middletown; grandchildren, Arianna and Quinn and brothers, Chester Mace and Carl (Cindy) Mace, also all from New Middletown.

Eric was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Erica and grandson, Kane.

Eric’s most recent request was to simply remember him as he was and to forgo the formalities of a service and visitation.

The family wishes to thank all, for the outpouring of love and prayers they have received during Eric’s struggle.

Final details have been entrusted to the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 20 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.