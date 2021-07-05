Elmer Butch Jay, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Butch was born on March 18, 1936 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Earl S. and Effie Clingerman Jay.

He passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

He was married for 53 years to Nancy (Kiminkinen) Jay who preceded him in death, May 7, 2010.

Upon his graduation from Wampum High School in 1954, he went on to serve in the U.S. Army until his marriage to Nancy in 1956.

He was employed by Ohio Edison as a lineman until retiring in 1996 with 40 years of service. A loyal member of Union Local 118 UWUA, serving as “Grievance Man” for the union for many years, he continued to support union agendas far into retirement.

During a stellar career that spanned over 30 years, Butch was widely recognized as one of the area’s top fastpitch softball pitchers, before hanging up his spikes in 1988 at the age of 52.

Upon retiring in 1996, he opened “BK’s Shine Shack”, an auto detailing shop in New Middletown, Ohio. In retirement, Butch shifted his focus to being “Pop” and “Big Pop”, an avid babysitter and the biggest supporter of his grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s sports and extra-curricular activities.

He was a member of Bessemer United Presbyterian Church, as well as the Bessemer Croatian and Johnson Clubs. He greatly enjoyed socializing, attending car shows, auto races and high school sporting events as well as watching boxing with his son.

Survivors include two daughters, Cynthia (Paul) Barth of Poland, Ohio and Amy (Scott) Johnson of Moon Township, Pennsylvania and one son, Daniel “Danny” Jay of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; one brother, Gary “Pudge” Jay; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by both parents; five sisters, Vada Yagersky, Carrie Shea, Edith Preisel, Ethel Dennis and Helen Swogger and three brothers, Guy, Arthur and Elbert Jay.

Family and friends will gather on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jay Family Reunion Fund in the care of Michele Beichner, 150 North School Street, Shippenville, PA 16254.

