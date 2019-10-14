Elmer A. Ware, Sr., Petersburg, Ohio

PETERSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elmer A. Ware, Sr., 90, of Petersburg, Ohio died on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the hospice house in North Lima, Ohio.

This is his story; Elmer was born in Rainelle, West Virginia on May 12, 1929 a small town of approximately 900.

Elmer was the son of Berlin L. and Jettie Pearl Ware and brother to Hartzell and sisters, Frances and Waverly.

Elmer grew up as any normal child did but at the age of 13 left school to go work in the local coal mines.

Elmer left the mines and enlisted in the Army and served during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in 1951.

He was taught skills that allowed him to land a job as an electrician with The Republic Steel Co. and also LTV steel.

Around this time, Elmer married his wife, the former, Betty E Woodzell, on October 25, 1952, they were married for 42 years until Betty died in 1993.

After the Steel Mill shutdowns, Elmer found employment at C&C Magnets and continued his electrician career. His final job was as a maintenance and security man at the East Fairfield Coal Co. His family notes that retiring at age 85 their dad started working in coal and ended working in coal.

Elmer is survived by his 27 year companion, Joann Woodzell of Austintown; sons, Steve Ware (Margie) North Jackson and Rick Ware (Marie) of Sarasota; daughters, Vicki Dillon (Frank) of Petersburg and Ginny Lawson (Deb) of Columbiana; brother, Hartzell Ware (Sue) of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The entire Ware Family wishes to show love and appreciation to the Hospice House for the special care shown to Elmer and the family as he made his way back home.

Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Betty and son, Elmer, Jr. and sisters, Frances and Waverly.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. till the 11:00 a.m. service time at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home at 203 Oak Street in Bessemer, Pennsylvania after the 11:00 a.m. service.

Elmer will be laid to rest in the Petersburg cemetery.