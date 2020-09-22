Elizabeth “Betsy” Ann Barr, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth (Betsy) Ann Barr passed away on the eve of Sunday, September 20, 2020 at the UPMC Passavant, McCandless.

Betsy Pease was born on December 11, 1943 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. She was the daughter of the late Betty (Duncan) and Lt. Col Charles M. Pease.

As her father served in the Air Force, she attended many schools before graduating from Classical High School in Springfield, Massachusetts. Betsy continued her education at Alfred University where she graduated with a BS in Nursing.

She started her career as a nurse in Rochester, New York and then moved to New Castle, Pennsylvania in 1966 after marrying Gary Barr. She then worked at St. Francis Hospital where she taught Medical Surgical classes. From there, Betsy was employed by several hospitals and doctor offices; she also worked as a school nurse for Mohawk Area School District. Betsy ended her nursing career as an employee of Nurse Family Partnership, retiring after 40 years of nursing.

In addition to her husband Gary, Betsy leaves behind her two daughters, Christine (Bill) Knab of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and Sherry (Mike) Zoccoli of Edinburg, Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Rebekah, Jonathan (Codi), and Matthew Knab, Mackenzie, Victoria and Elizabeth Zoccoli.

Betsy was preceded in death by her parents.

Betsy was a member of the Bessemer Presbyterian Church where she taught Sunday school and was involved in mission work. She served on teams going to Mississippi and Louisiana for Hurricane Katrina relief, Sudan to work alongside missionaries and West Virginia to work on homes, along with other various mission works.

She enjoyed sewing bears for hospice patients, making cards with her photographs, volunteering with Feed my Sheep ministries in New Castle and traveling. “Nana”, as she was often called, also enjoyed the countless hours she spent watching her grandchildren’s band, choir, musical and sporting events.

The family welcomes you to a Memorial Service scheduled for Saturday, September 26, 2020. Family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., with the service starting at 11:00 a.m. The service will be held at St. Anthony Church on West Poland Avenue in Bessemer. Rev. Nathan Leslie will conduct the Memorial Service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bessemer Presbyterian Church or Feed my Sheep Ministries in New Castle, where Betsy volunteered faithfully.

Due to COVID-19, social distancing and mask requirements will be practiced.

Services have been entrusted to Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home.

