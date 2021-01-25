Edward Yasechko, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Yasechko, a dreamer, businessman and pilot, died Saturday, January 23, 2021 at home with his family by his side. He was 94.

His parents John and Katherine (Dulick) immigrated from Czechoslovakia in the early 1900’s. They met, married and bought a dairy farm in New Middletown in 1925.

Ed was born at home on that farm with the help of a midwife. He was the youngest of 5.

At age 15, following in his father’s footsteps he took over the family milk route that served both Lansingville and Brownlee Woods.

After graduation from Springfield Township High School in 1944 he joined the Army Air Corps. He later re-enlisted in the U.S. Air force.

Ed’s love of flying continued throughout his life and was shared with neighbors, friends, and other pilots with his annual Fly-ins on his family’s farm.Ed had an entrepreneurial spirit at an early age. He never had a job. He was boss less. Always a self starter he chartered his own course and was involved in numerous businesses and real estate development projects. His 90th year was spent writing a book about his life. By sharing his stories it was his hope to inspire young people to follow their dream and control their own destiny.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma “Skip” (Hoffmaster), sister Cathryn (Mickey) Burke, brothers Joe (Ella), John and Frank Yasechko.

He leaves behind his children Carol (David) Burns, Janet Robinson, Joann Yasechko, and Eddie (Jodi) Yasechko, six grandchildren, Billy and Brenda Burns, Annie (Gabe) Hauss, Jill (Erik) Schrader, Emily and Nicole Yasechko, and two great-grandchildren Aria and Leia Hauss.

The family is planning to honor Ed’s “Flight through Life”, this summer with a Fly-in Sunday August 1st at the family Home.

Contributions to be made to the Springfield Township EMSA.

Private Mass was held for Ed and he was laid to rest next to his wife “Skip” in the Zion Cemetery.

Local arrangements were handled through the Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer