Edward Leroy “Flossy” Cracraft, Sr., Hillsville, PA

HILLSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edwin Leroy “Flossy” Cracraft, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. He was 91.

Born December 23, 1928 in Hillsville, he was the youngest son of the late Rachel Mayberry Cracraft and Naaman Guy Cracraft.

Edwin worked 38 years for the Carbon Limestone Company as a shovel engineer, then four years at the Lawrence County Jail.

He was a member of the former Hillsville U M Church.

Edwin was a life member of the Mahoning Sportsman Association where he served as a former secretary, treasure and auditor. He was also a life member of the Johnson and Bessemer creation Clubs.

He was an avid baseball player for the North County league and served on the Mohawk school board. Edwin was a supporting fan of all Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. His greatest passion was dancing with his partner and love of his life, Lillian Rucinski Cracraft.

In addition to his wife he leaves behind three children, Edwin Cracraft, Jr. of Austintown, Ohio, Lorraine Rice (Dan) of Union/Pulaski Township and Dawn Hardesty (Bill) of Chesterland, Ohio. Edwin also cherished his beloved grandchildren, Edwin III (Jen) and James Cracraft, Ginger (Marc) Kupka and Kim Clark of New Castle, Dr. Daniel (Dr. Ashley) Rice of Plymouth, New Hampshire, Jeff ( Regina) Hardesty of Mentor, Ohio, David Hardesty of Wickliffe, Ohio and Matthew (Katie) Hardesty of Willoughby Hills, Ohio. Pap also leaves behind his eight loving great-grandchildren, Edwin Cracraft IV, Antonio, Keeghan and Presley Kupka, Tyler Wischerman, Peyton Clark and Lillian and Emily Hardesty

Visitation for Edwin will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home, 203 Oak Street, Bessemer, Pennsylvania. A funeral service will take place immediately following at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev Russell Shuluga and Chaplain Paul Hawkins officiating.

Burial and graveside service will occur the following Monday morning, January 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the Bessemer cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Anova Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Road, Suite 103, New Castle PA 16105.

