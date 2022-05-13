NEW SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward Lee Heck passed away on May 9, 2022, at the age of 80.

He was born October 1, 1941 son of the late Mervin and Wilma (Ruehle) Heck.

He was brother to Nancy and Elaine.

He was the loving husband of Shirley ( McKinney) Heck, they were married June 1, 1963. Together they had four children, Eddie, Bruce, Brian and Heather.

Ed was loved by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a metallurgical engineer and traveled world wide. He was very involved in the community with 4H, the Ruritan and served on the Springfield Local School Board.

Ed was respected and admired by those who were fortunate to have worked with him. He will be missed by all who knew him.

A private funeral was held at St. John Lutheran Church followed by a burial in Petersburg Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Terry Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer.

