NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward G. Burnside, age 63 of New Castle, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Ed was born in New Castle on February 20, 1958, the son of Glenn and Dorothy (Maxwell) Burnside.

Ed worked as an independent truck driver for many years.

He enjoyed breakfast dates, watching his favorite TV shows and “BS-ing” on the phone. He even had a brief brush with fame as a movie extra.

Edward is survived by his daughter, Margaret A. Burnside; son, Staff Sergeant Daniel S. Burnside and his sister, Judy Klingensmith.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Dale Burnside and his wife, Nora (Fiello) Burnside.



Visitation will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. at Terry

Cunningham Funeral Home, in Bessemer, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 pm.

Burial will take place in the Savannah Cemetery in New Castle.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 12 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.