Edward C. Kolp, Hillsville, PA

HILLSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Edward C. Kolp of Hillsville, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, he was 57.

Eddie, as he was affectionately called was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on August 8, 1963, the son of the late Thomas and Kazmiers Drwal Kolp.

Eddie completed his education with an associate’s degree in programming and had worked as a CNC programmer for the manufacturing industry.

He was baptized catholic and was known to be a man with great intelligence and compassion.

He leaves behind his two caretakers and lifelong friends, Jennifer and Karen Petty, who cared for Eddie as he battled his disease.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

No services will be held and eddies wishes have been entrusted to the Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer, Pennsylvania.